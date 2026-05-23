23 May 2026
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Besiktas deny interest in Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov

Azerbaijan football
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23 May 2026 13:53
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Besiktas deny interest in Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov

Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen has dismissed speculation linking Gurban Gurbanov with the vacant head coach position at the Istanbul club.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Turkish and Azerbaijani media outlets recently claimed that the long-serving Qarabag manager was among the candidates being considered after Besiktas parted ways with Sergen Yalcin.

According to the reports, Besiktas officials had allegedly already made contact with the 54-year-old coach. However, Ozen insisted the club had taken no steps regarding Gurbanov’s candidacy.

“At the moment, no names have been determined for the new head coach. We have no initiative or interest related to Gurban Gurbanov. Gurbanov is a very valuable and highly successful specialist, and we have great respect for him. But such an issue is not on Besiktas’ agenda right now,” Ozen said, as quoted by teleqraf.az.

He also stressed that the club had no involvement in the rumours circulating in the media.

Earlier this week, Gurbanov himself addressed the speculation following Qarabag’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Sumgayit in the Azerbaijan Premier League, stating that his contract with Qarabag remains valid.

Gurbanov has been in charge of Qarabag since 2008 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani football history. Under his leadership, the club became a dominant force domestically and regularly featured in European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League group stages.

Idman.Biz
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