21 May 2026
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Nariman Akhundzade inspires Columbus Crew to US Open Cup semi-finals - VIDEO

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21 May 2026 09:59
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Nariman Akhundzade inspires Columbus Crew to US Open Cup semi-finals

Nariman Akhundzade played a key role in Columbus Crew reaching the semi-finals of the US Open Cup after the MLS side secured a narrow 1-0 victory over New York City FC, İdman.Biz reports.

The decisive moment came in the 59th minute when Max Arfsten found the net following a move created by Akhundzade. The Azerbaijani forward delivered the assist for the winning goal, making a direct contribution to his side’s progression in the competition.

Akhundzade, who represents the Azerbaijan national football team at international level, continues to gain attention in the United States with a series of influential performances for Columbus Crew this season.

The victory sends Columbus into the semi-finals of the prestigious domestic tournament, where they will face Orlando City SC. The match is scheduled to take place in Ohio on 15 or 16 September.

The US Open Cup remains one of the oldest football competitions in North America, and Columbus Crew are now just one step away from reaching the final as they continue their pursuit of silverware in 2026.

Idman.Biz
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