21 May 2026
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Maresca begins planning for Manchester City era as Guardiola exit nears

World football
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21 May 2026 10:31
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Maresca begins planning for Manchester City era as Guardiola exit nears

Enzo Maresca has reportedly already started preparations for life at Manchester City ahead of his expected appointment as the club’s next head coach, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Athletic, the Italian tactician is actively involved in planning the club’s summer transfer strategy and pre-season programme as he prepares to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The report claims Maresca is already working alongside City sporting director Hugo Viana on squad-building decisions and the long-term development strategy for the team.

Maresca arrives with growing credentials after an impressive spell at Chelsea FC, where he won the UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, while also guiding the London side back into the Champions League during his first full season in charge.

The Italian is no stranger to Manchester City, having previously worked under Guardiola as part of the club’s coaching staff during the 2022/23 campaign. His return is viewed as part of a broader succession plan following Guardiola’s hugely successful reign in Manchester.

During his time at City, Guardiola delivered 20 major trophies, including this season’s FA Cup and League Cup triumphs, cementing one of the most dominant eras in English football history.

According to the report, Guardiola’s final match in charge is expected to come on 24 May against Aston Villa in the closing round of the Premier League season.

Idman.Biz
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