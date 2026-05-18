18 May 2026
EN

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

World football
News
18 May 2026 12:57
92
Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

The final Ligue 1 match of the season between FC Nantes and Toulouse FC descended into chaos following Nantes’ relegation from the French top flight.

As reported by İdman.Biz, furious home supporters broke through security barriers at the Stade de la Beaujoire after the final whistle, igniting pyrotechnics and invading the pitch as tensions spiralled out of control.

According to reports, a group of fans moved aggressively towards the Nantes players and coaching staff in an attempt to confront them after the club’s drop to Ligue 2 was confirmed.

Veteran head coach Vahid Halilhodzic attempted to calm the situation, but the 73-year-old was caught in the middle of the disorder and reportedly suffered injuries during the clashes.

Medical staff were called to assist Halilhodzic, while match officials escorted both teams back to the dressing rooms and halted proceedings because of safety concerns inside the stadium.

The incident cast a dark shadow over what was expected to be the final match of Halilhodzic’s managerial career. The experienced Bosnian coach had previously announced his intention to retire from football management at the end of the season.

Nantes, one of the historic clubs in French football, endured a difficult campaign and now face the prospect of rebuilding in Ligue 2 after failing to avoid relegation on the final day.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Florent Malouda’s son enjoying life at Sabah after Azerbaijan double triumph
17:17
World football

Florent Malouda’s son enjoying life at Sabah after Azerbaijan double triumph

Young French midfielder Aaran Malouda says he loves Baku and received congratulations from family and former teammates after successful season
Andrea Maldera becomes first foreign head coach of Ukraine national team
16:37
World football

Andrea Maldera becomes first foreign head coach of Ukraine national team

Former Roberto De Zerbi assistant takes charge as Ukraine begin new chapter
Liverpool join Newcastle in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara
15:37
World football

Liverpool join Newcastle in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

Premier League clubs intensify pursuit of highly rated Senegal international ahead of summer window

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

Deschamps backs Mbappe amid growing scrutiny over Real Madrid situation
10:51
World football

Deschamps backs Mbappe amid growing scrutiny over Real Madrid situation

France manager insists the forward remains fully committed despite reports of tension at the Spanish giants
Kauan Elias emerges as Barcelona target amid Lewandowski succession plans
10:12
World football

Kauan Elias emerges as Barcelona target amid Lewandowski succession plans

Shakhtar Donetsk reportedly value the Brazilian forward at around €40 million as interest grows across Europe

Most read

Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager
16 May 09:26
World football

Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager

Portuguese coach tipped to take charge amid growing dressing-room tensions at the Bernabeu
Arsenal host relegated Burnley while Manchester City face Bournemouth test
16 May 17:59
World football

Arsenal host relegated Burnley while Manchester City face Bournemouth test

Mikel Arteta’s side hold a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions with two rounds remaining
Official: Robert Lewandowski announces departure from Barcelona
16 May 15:43
World football

Official: Robert Lewandowski announces departure from Barcelona

Veteran striker leaves Catalan giants after trophy-filled four-year spell
Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager
16 May 12:31
World football

Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager

Former Spain midfielder expected to be unveiled after FA Cup final