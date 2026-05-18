Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

The final Ligue 1 match of the season between FC Nantes and Toulouse FC descended into chaos following Nantes’ relegation from the French top flight.

As reported by İdman.Biz, furious home supporters broke through security barriers at the Stade de la Beaujoire after the final whistle, igniting pyrotechnics and invading the pitch as tensions spiralled out of control.

According to reports, a group of fans moved aggressively towards the Nantes players and coaching staff in an attempt to confront them after the club’s drop to Ligue 2 was confirmed.

Veteran head coach Vahid Halilhodzic attempted to calm the situation, but the 73-year-old was caught in the middle of the disorder and reportedly suffered injuries during the clashes.

Medical staff were called to assist Halilhodzic, while match officials escorted both teams back to the dressing rooms and halted proceedings because of safety concerns inside the stadium.

The incident cast a dark shadow over what was expected to be the final match of Halilhodzic’s managerial career. The experienced Bosnian coach had previously announced his intention to retire from football management at the end of the season.

Nantes, one of the historic clubs in French football, endured a difficult campaign and now face the prospect of rebuilding in Ligue 2 after failing to avoid relegation on the final day.