Arsenal host relegated Burnley while Manchester City face Bournemouth test

The Premier League title race is entering its decisive stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 37th round officially began with Aston Villa’s 4-2 victory over Liverpool, but the key fixtures will take place between Sunday and Tuesday.

With two matches remaining, Arsenal lead the table on 79 points, while Manchester City sit second with 77. The London side are currently in the stronger position: Mikel Arteta’s team not only hold a two-point advantage, but will also host already relegated Burnley in round 37. City, meanwhile, face a difficult away trip to Bournemouth, who are enjoying one of the best seasons in the club’s history and remain firmly in the race for European qualification.

Arsenal v Burnley

For Arsenal, the match against Burnley could become a defining moment in their pursuit of a long-awaited league title. If the Gunners win, Manchester City will be forced to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday to keep the title race alive heading into the final round. Any dropped points by Guardiola’s side after an Arsenal victory would officially crown the north London club champions.

On paper, Arsenal appear to have the more favourable fixture. Burnley are 19th in the table with 21 points and have already been relegated from the Premier League. However, Arteta still faces several squad concerns. Ben White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, Riccardo Calafiori remains doubtful, while Martin Odegaard is pushing for a return to the starting XI after an impressive substitute appearance against West Ham.

The fixture will also be Arsenal’s final home match of the season. In that context, the atmosphere at the Emirates could play a crucial role as the club attempt either to secure the title outright or at least preserve their advantage over City ahead of the last day.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Manchester City’s mission is straightforward: win and maintain pressure on Arsenal. Guardiola’s side enter the round with 77 points and can no longer afford any mistakes. Even a draw away to Bournemouth could hand the initiative fully to the Londoners.

The challenge for City is that Bournemouth are currently one of the league’s most dangerous sides. Andoni Iraola’s team sit sixth with 55 points and are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League matches. Bournemouth continue to battle for European football and could even climb higher with a strong finish to the campaign. Victory over City would almost certainly secure a top-seven finish and at least one European place.

The schedule also adds another layer of difficulty. Manchester City will play this match on 19 May, just three days after the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Guardiola’s squad will have only two full days to recover, something that could affect the freshness of the players during a period where maximum concentration is required in every match.

Premier League round 37 schedule (Baku time)

15 May

Aston Villa v Liverpool – 4:2

17 May

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – 15:30

Brentford v Crystal Palace – 18:00

Everton v Sunderland – 18:00

Leeds United v Brighton – 18:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham – 18:00

Newcastle United v West Ham United – 20:30

18 May

Arsenal v Burnley – 23:00

19 May

Bournemouth v Manchester City – 22:30

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – 23:15

Premier League table before the main round 37 fixtures

1. Arsenal – 79

2. Manchester City – 77

3. Manchester United – 65

4. Aston Villa – 62

5. Liverpool – 59

6. Bournemouth – 55

7. Brighton – 53

8. Brentford – 51

9. Chelsea – 49

10. Everton – 49

11. Fulham – 48

12. Sunderland – 48

13. Newcastle United – 46

14. Leeds United – 44

15. Crystal Palace – 44

16. Nottingham Forest – 43

17. Tottenham Hotspur – 38

18. West Ham United – 36

19. Burnley – 21

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 18.