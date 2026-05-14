Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline 2026 World Cup final halftime show

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, marking the first entertainment spectacle of its kind in the tournament’s history, İdman.Biz reports.

The announcement was made by Coldplay on social media platform X. According to the statement, the performance will take place during the interval of the final on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The show is being organised by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen. Organisers say the event will also serve a charitable purpose, helping raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to improve access to education and football for children around the world.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to become the biggest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 national teams for the first time. FIFA’s decision to introduce a major halftime concert mirrors the entertainment format traditionally associated with the Super Bowl in the United States.

The final is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, 19 July, at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.