8 April 2026
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Iran seek security guarantees ahead of 2026 World Cup participation

World Cup 2026
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8 April 2026 13:09
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Iran seek security guarantees ahead of 2026 World Cup participation

Iran have confirmed they are awaiting special security guarantees before making a final decision on participation in the 2026 World Cup, raising fresh uncertainty around one of the tournament’s qualified teams, Idman.Biz reports.

The upcoming World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is already expected to be one of the most complex editions in history due to its expanded format and multi-country organisation. Against this backdrop, Iran’s concerns have added a new political dimension to the build-up.

According to Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmad Donyamali, Iran have formally asked FIFA to consider relocating their matches scheduled in the United States to Mexico. The request remains under review, with no official response from world football’s governing body at this stage.

Donyamali indicated that Iran would be willing to participate if the proposal is accepted, while stressing that preparations for the tournament are ongoing. However, he made it clear that the final decision will be taken at state level, reflecting the broader political sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Citing FIFA regulations, the minister noted that host nations are responsible for guaranteeing the safety of all participating teams. In the current circumstances, he suggested that the likelihood of Iran playing matches on US soil remains low without additional assurances.

The situation has also been shaped by political rhetoric, with former US president Donald Trump previously warning that Iran’s participation in the tournament could raise security concerns. As FIFA weigh their response, the issue could become a significant test case for how global football navigates geopolitical tensions on the biggest stage.

Idman.Biz
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