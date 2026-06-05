5 June 2026
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FIFA introduces new stadium restrictions for 2026 World Cup fans

World Cup 2026
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5 June 2026 14:26
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FIFA introduces new stadium restrictions for 2026 World Cup fans

FIFA has updated its stadium regulations for the 2026 World Cup and informed ticket holders about a series of new restrictions that will apply during the tournament, İdman.Biz reports.

Under the revised rules, fans will not be allowed to bring vuvuzelas, whistles, sirens or other devices capable of generating excessive noise into stadiums. FIFA has also banned laser pointers and similar devices that emit light beams.

In addition, spectators will be prohibited from carrying bottles, cups, cans and other similar containers into World Cup venues.

The measures are aimed at improving safety and ensuring a more controlled matchday environment at stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico, which will jointly host the expanded 48-team tournament.

Vuvuzelas became one of the defining symbols of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, creating a unique atmosphere throughout the competition. However, the instruments also attracted widespread criticism due to their constant buzzing sound, which many compared to the noise of a swarm of bees and said interfered with the viewing experience.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in FIFA history, featuring 48 national teams and a record number of matches across three host nations.

Idman.Biz
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