Thunderstorm Protocol Could Disrupt 2026 World Cup Matches

Matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be suspended for extended periods if thunderstorms develop near stadiums, with organisers set to enforce strict lightning safety regulations throughout the tournament, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Athletic, play will be halted whenever lightning is detected within an eight-mile (approximately 13-kilometre) radius of a venue. Under the protocol, players, match officials and stadium staff must leave the field, while spectators will be directed to designated safe areas inside the stadium.

The rules state that a match cannot resume until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last recorded lightning strike in the area. This means some fixtures could face significant delays, particularly in regions of the United States where summer thunderstorms are frequent.

FIFA has stressed that comprehensive weather-response plans will be in place at all host venues. The governing body said stadium operators must maintain robust risk-management and evacuation procedures that comply with local regulations and international safety standards.

The issue is particularly relevant given the scale of the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. The tournament will also make history as the first World Cup to feature 48 national teams, increasing the number of matches and placing greater logistical demands on organisers.

Weather-related interruptions have previously affected major sporting events in North America, and tournament officials are expected to closely monitor conditions throughout the competition to minimise risks to players and fans.