Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Honduras ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to journalist Gaston Edul, İdman.Biz reports.

The match is scheduled to take place on 7 June, but the Argentine captain is expected to sit out due to a minor injury problem.

Despite the setback, reports suggest the Inter Miami forward should be fully fit for Argentina’s opening game of the World Cup later this month.

Messi remains the central figure in Lionel Scaloni’s squad as Argentina prepare to defend the world title they won in Qatar in 2022. The 39-year-old is expected to play a major role in what could become the final World Cup appearance of his career.

Argentina will begin their group-stage campaign against Algeria on 17 June before facing Austria on 22 June and Jordan on 28 June.

The friendly against Honduras had been viewed as an important final preparation match for the reigning world champions ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.