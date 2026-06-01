1 June 2026
EN

Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
News
1 June 2026 13:39
12
Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendly ahead of World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Honduras ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to journalist Gaston Edul, İdman.Biz reports.

The match is scheduled to take place on 7 June, but the Argentine captain is expected to sit out due to a minor injury problem.

Despite the setback, reports suggest the Inter Miami forward should be fully fit for Argentina’s opening game of the World Cup later this month.

Messi remains the central figure in Lionel Scaloni’s squad as Argentina prepare to defend the world title they won in Qatar in 2022. The 39-year-old is expected to play a major role in what could become the final World Cup appearance of his career.

Argentina will begin their group-stage campaign against Algeria on 17 June before facing Austria on 22 June and Jordan on 28 June.

The friendly against Honduras had been viewed as an important final preparation match for the reigning world champions ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Four Cristiano Ronaldo teammates included in Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 squad
14:07
World Cup 2026

Four Cristiano Ronaldo teammates included in Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 squad

Saudi Arabia announce final squad for tournament in North America as Al-Nassr players form core of national team

Luka Modric set to retire after 2026 World Cup, reports claim
27 May 11:18
World Cup 2026

Luka Modric set to retire after 2026 World Cup, reports claim

Croatia legend is expected to bring an end to one of football’s most decorated careers following next summer’s tournament
Concerns grow over 2026 World Cup ticket sales in the United States
26 May 12:33
World Cup 2026

Concerns grow over 2026 World Cup ticket sales in the United States

High prices and FIFA’s dynamic pricing model are reportedly affecting demand ahead of the tournament
DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns
23 May 09:23
World Cup 2026

DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns

Former White House official warns squad could be denied entry to the United States without strict 21-day isolation
England’s leaked World Cup squad reveals major omissions under Tuchel
22 May 14:26
World Cup 2026

England’s leaked World Cup squad reveals major omissions under Tuchel

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly set to miss out on 2026 tournament
Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website
22 May 13:14
World Cup 2026

Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website - PHOTO

Updated visual identity presented during annual reporting conference in Baku

Most read

Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest
30 May 17:45
Football

Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest

Paris Saint-Germain could become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to defend the title, while Arsenal aim to win Europe’s biggest prize for the first time
Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO
30 May 16:28
Football

Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO

Former Brazil star backs his old club ahead of the Champions League final
Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro
30 May 19:11
Football

Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro - PHOTO

Three straight wins send Azerbaijan into the last 16, where they will face Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO
29 May 17:15
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

National team currently working in Baku before heading to Austria for matches against Malta and San Marino