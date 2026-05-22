22 May 2026
EN

Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website - PHOTO

World Cup 2026
News
22 May 2026 13:14
60
Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation has officially unveiled its new logo during the federation’s annual reporting conference held in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the presentation was led by the federation’s secretary general Ilaha Gadimova, who explained that the new logo reflects both the philosophy of chess and the continued development of the sport in Azerbaijan.

The updated visual identity was introduced as part of the federation’s wider modernisation and renewal process.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also commented on the new design during the event, saying that he liked the logo and wished success and good fortune to the federation under its renewed branding.

In addition to the new logo, the federation presented its redesigned official website with several new functional features.

Federation representative Raul Guliyev stated that the updated platform now includes a chess map of the country as well as information on chess schools across Azerbaijan.

“The website will feature information about domestic competitions, qualification tournaments and international events, and it will be updated regularly,” he said.

The conference also reviewed the federation’s activities over the past year, including national championships, international tournaments and future development projects aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in world chess.

Azerbaijan remains one of the leading chess nations in the region, regularly producing elite grandmasters and hosting major international events.

Islam Atakishiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

England’s leaked World Cup squad reveals major omissions under Tuchel
14:26
World Cup 2026

England’s leaked World Cup squad reveals major omissions under Tuchel

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly set to miss out on 2026 tournament
Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection
LEGO responds to AI rumours with behind-the-scenes World Cup advert footage - PHOTO/VIDEO
21 May 17:13
World Cup 2026

LEGO responds to AI rumours with behind-the-scenes World Cup advert footage - PHOTO/VIDEO

Company releases backstage video featuring football stars after online speculation over viral campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
FIFA reportedly slashes China’s 2026 World Cup broadcast fee after lengthy negotiations
16 May 16:29
World Cup 2026

FIFA reportedly slashes China’s 2026 World Cup broadcast fee after lengthy negotiations

Television rights deal agreed for $60 million despite initial $300 million demand
Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline 2026 World Cup final halftime show
14 May 12:03
World Cup 2026

Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline 2026 World Cup final halftime show

FIFA final in New Jersey will feature first-ever Super Bowl-style entertainment performance

Most read

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup
20 May 12:26
World football

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly laid out strict new conditions for the Santos star ahead of his expected return to the national team setup

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection
Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign
09:37
Azerbaijan football

Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign

Veteran Portuguese coach hints at possible return to Turkish football following Saudi Pro League triumph