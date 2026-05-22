Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation has officially unveiled its new logo during the federation’s annual reporting conference held in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the presentation was led by the federation’s secretary general Ilaha Gadimova, who explained that the new logo reflects both the philosophy of chess and the continued development of the sport in Azerbaijan.

The updated visual identity was introduced as part of the federation’s wider modernisation and renewal process.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also commented on the new design during the event, saying that he liked the logo and wished success and good fortune to the federation under its renewed branding.

In addition to the new logo, the federation presented its redesigned official website with several new functional features.

Federation representative Raul Guliyev stated that the updated platform now includes a chess map of the country as well as information on chess schools across Azerbaijan.

“The website will feature information about domestic competitions, qualification tournaments and international events, and it will be updated regularly,” he said.

The conference also reviewed the federation’s activities over the past year, including national championships, international tournaments and future development projects aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in world chess.

Azerbaijan remains one of the leading chess nations in the region, regularly producing elite grandmasters and hosting major international events.