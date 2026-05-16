FIFA reportedly slashes China’s 2026 World Cup broadcast fee after lengthy negotiations

FIFA has reportedly agreed to a significantly reduced fee for the Chinese television rights to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, FIFA initially demanded around $300 million for the broadcasting package in China. However, following lengthy negotiations, Chinese broadcasters were able to secure a substantial reduction in price.

According to the report, the agreement was finalised just 27 days before the start of the tournament, with the final deal valued at approximately $60 million.

That means China acquired the rights to televise the 2026 World Cup for five times less than FIFA’s original asking price.

The 2026 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to become the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 national teams for the first time.

China remains one of the most commercially important markets for international football despite the national team’s continued struggles on the global stage. The country’s massive television audience has long been viewed as a major revenue source for FIFA and global sponsors.

The sharp reduction in the final agreement has already sparked discussion in the sports business industry regarding the market value of football broadcasting rights in Asia ahead of the expanded tournament.