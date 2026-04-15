Train fares to MetLife Stadium set to surge ahead of 2026 World Cup

Train ticket prices between New York and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium are expected to increase sharply ahead of the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns over transport costs for fans, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports by The Athletic, fares for the route are likely to exceed $100 during the tournament period. At present, a return ticket costs just $12.9, meaning prices could rise by at least seven times once the competition begins.

The final pricing has yet to be officially confirmed, but transport operator NJ Transit has already revealed that providing services for the eight matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium will cost around $48 million. The significant operational expenses are expected to be reflected in ticket pricing.

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is one of the key venues for the expanded 2026 World Cup and is set to host the final on 19 July, making it a major hub for international fans travelling between New York and New Jersey.