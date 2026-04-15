15 April 2026
EN

Train fares to MetLife Stadium set to surge ahead of 2026 World Cup

World Cup 2026
News
15 April 2026 13:57
30
Train fares to MetLife Stadium set to surge ahead of 2026 World Cup

Train ticket prices between New York and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium are expected to increase sharply ahead of the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns over transport costs for fans, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports by The Athletic, fares for the route are likely to exceed $100 during the tournament period. At present, a return ticket costs just $12.9, meaning prices could rise by at least seven times once the competition begins.

The final pricing has yet to be officially confirmed, but transport operator NJ Transit has already revealed that providing services for the eight matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium will cost around $48 million. The significant operational expenses are expected to be reflected in ticket pricing.

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is one of the key venues for the expanded 2026 World Cup and is set to host the final on 19 July, making it a major hub for international fans travelling between New York and New Jersey.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns
11:58
World Cup 2026

Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns

Sports minister says decision will depend on safety guarantees for players
Iran seek security guarantees ahead of 2026 World Cup participation
8 April 13:09
World Cup 2026

Iran seek security guarantees ahead of 2026 World Cup participation

Officials push for potential relocation of matches to Mexico amid political and safety concerns
World Cup 2026 to miss several global stars after qualification shocks
2 April 17:59
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 to miss several global stars after qualification shocks

Italy’s absence headlines list of top players set to miss tournament

Italy collapse, Turkey return: all participants of the 2026 World Cup confirmed - PHOTO
1 April 09:54
World Cup 2026

Italy collapse, Turkey return: all participants of the 2026 World Cup confirmed - PHOTO

Final playoff matches deliver a series of surprising outcomes
Decisive day in World Cup 2026 qualifying: who will claim the final tickets?
31 March 17:15
World Cup 2026

Decisive day in World Cup 2026 qualifying: who will claim the final tickets?

European play-off finals and intercontinental clashes to determine last participants
Bad Bunny set to perform at 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico
27 March 10:06
World Cup 2026

Bad Bunny set to perform at 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

Puerto Rican star returns to global stage after Super Bowl appearance and political backlash

Most read

Mourinho blasts Tottenham’s leadership as club sinks deeper into crisis
13 April 15:13
World football

Mourinho blasts Tottenham’s leadership as club sinks deeper into crisis

Former Spurs boss says instability and poor decisions have created a “losing mentality”
Infantino seeks solution for Iran’s participation at World Cup 2026
13 April 10:31
World football

Infantino seeks solution for Iran’s participation at World Cup 2026

FIFA president steps up talks as US-Iran tensions cast doubt over tournament plans
Zidane turns down Tajikistan offer amid France national team expectations
13 April 14:33
World football

Zidane turns down Tajikistan offer amid France national team expectations

Former Real Madrid boss focused on potential role with Les Bleus despite foreign approach
John Terry close to buying English league club in £14m deal
13 April 13:14
World football

John Terry close to buying English league club in £14m deal

Former Chelsea captain set to take over Colchester United as League Two side prepares for new era