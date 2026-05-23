DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns

The DR Congo national team could face major complications ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to concerns over an Ebola outbreak in the region.

As reported by İdman.Biz, former White House official Andrew Giuliani claimed that the Congolese squad must complete a strict 21-day quarantine period before being allowed to travel to the United States, where part of the tournament will take place.

Speaking to ESPN, Giuliani said the team risked being refused entry if the quarantine protocol was not fully respected.

"We have been very clear: they must maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can come to Houston. If they do not, they risk not being able to enter the United States," he said.

The DR Congo squad are currently holding a training camp in Belgium and are now expected to remain under strict isolation measures. Reports also suggest that the team’s planned friendly matches in Europe could be cancelled because of the quarantine restrictions.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, DR Congo have been drawn in a challenging group alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.