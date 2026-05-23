23 May 2026
EN

DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns

World Cup 2026
News
23 May 2026 09:23
29
DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns

The DR Congo national team could face major complications ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to concerns over an Ebola outbreak in the region.

As reported by İdman.Biz, former White House official Andrew Giuliani claimed that the Congolese squad must complete a strict 21-day quarantine period before being allowed to travel to the United States, where part of the tournament will take place.

Speaking to ESPN, Giuliani said the team risked being refused entry if the quarantine protocol was not fully respected.

"We have been very clear: they must maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can come to Houston. If they do not, they risk not being able to enter the United States," he said.

The DR Congo squad are currently holding a training camp in Belgium and are now expected to remain under strict isolation measures. Reports also suggest that the team’s planned friendly matches in Europe could be cancelled because of the quarantine restrictions.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, DR Congo have been drawn in a challenging group alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

England’s leaked World Cup squad reveals major omissions under Tuchel
22 May 14:26
World Cup 2026

England’s leaked World Cup squad reveals major omissions under Tuchel

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly set to miss out on 2026 tournament
Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website
22 May 13:14
World Cup 2026

Azerbaijan Chess Federation unveils new logo and revamped website - PHOTO

Updated visual identity presented during annual reporting conference in Baku

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection
LEGO responds to AI rumours with behind-the-scenes World Cup advert footage - PHOTO/VIDEO
21 May 17:13
World Cup 2026

LEGO responds to AI rumours with behind-the-scenes World Cup advert footage - PHOTO/VIDEO

Company releases backstage video featuring football stars after online speculation over viral campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
FIFA reportedly slashes China’s 2026 World Cup broadcast fee after lengthy negotiations
16 May 16:29
World Cup 2026

FIFA reportedly slashes China’s 2026 World Cup broadcast fee after lengthy negotiations

Television rights deal agreed for $60 million despite initial $300 million demand

Most read

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection
Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign
22 May 09:37
Azerbaijan football

Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign

Veteran Portuguese coach hints at possible return to Turkish football following Saudi Pro League triumph

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review
20 May 15:06
World football

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review

Unai Emery could win Europe’s second-biggest club competition for the fifth time, while former Qarabag opponents Freiburg are chasing the greatest achievement in the club’s history