The provisional squad for England national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly been leaked to the media, with several high-profile names expected to miss out, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Guardian, England manager Thomas Tuchel has selected a 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.

The reported goalkeeping trio includes Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford.

In defence, Tuchel has allegedly chosen Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Jarell Quansah, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence and Reece James.

The midfield options are said to include Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze.

In attack, the leaked list features Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon.

Earlier, The Independent reported that Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all expected to be left out of the squad.

England are due to face New Zealand national football team and Costa Rica national football team in warm-up friendlies before opening their World Cup campaign against Croatia national football team on 17 June.

Tuchel took charge of England with the aim of ending the nation’s long wait for major international silverware, with the Three Lions still chasing a first World Cup title since 1966.