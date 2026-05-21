21 May 2026
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Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

World Cup 2026
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21 May 2026 17:59
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Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Germany national football team have officially announced their final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with experienced stars and emerging young talents both making the cut.

The headline names in the squad include 40-year-old Manuel Neuer and 18-year-old attacking midfielder Lennart Karl, who has earned a call-up after impressing with Bayern Munich.

Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (VfB Stuttgart).

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck (both Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl (all Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz 05), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool FC).

Forwards and wingers: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal FC), Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav (both VfB Stuttgart), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray SK), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United).

Germany will face Ivory Coast national football team, Ecuador national football team and Curacao national football team in the group stage of the tournament.

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