Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

New details have emerged regarding the conversation between Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar before the Brazil coach decided to include the forward in his plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Globo, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims Ancelotti made it clear during a video call last Thursday that Neymar will not captain the national team at the upcoming tournament. The Italian coach and Brazil national team director Rodrigo Caetano reportedly spoke openly with the 34-year-old about the reality he will face after almost three years away from international football.

Ancelotti is also said to have informed Neymar that he already has a preferred starting line-up in mind and that the Santos player is not currently expected to begin as a regular starter. During the discussion, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan manager reportedly outlined a series of new behavioural standards inside the national team.

According to the report, Neymar was warned in advance about stricter internal rules compared to previous years with Brazil. The coaching staff even advised him to reduce his activity on social media as part of a more disciplined approach ahead of the World Cup.

Despite the surprising nature of the conversation, Neymar reportedly reacted positively and promised to do everything possible to help Brazil at another World Cup tournament.

The forward remains one of the most recognisable figures in Brazilian football history, but injuries and long absences have significantly affected his recent international career. Ancelotti’s arrival appears to signal the beginning of a new era built around stricter discipline and collective responsibility within the squad.