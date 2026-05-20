20 May 2026
EN

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

World football
News
20 May 2026 12:26
152
Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

New details have emerged regarding the conversation between Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar before the Brazil coach decided to include the forward in his plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Globo, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims Ancelotti made it clear during a video call last Thursday that Neymar will not captain the national team at the upcoming tournament. The Italian coach and Brazil national team director Rodrigo Caetano reportedly spoke openly with the 34-year-old about the reality he will face after almost three years away from international football.

Ancelotti is also said to have informed Neymar that he already has a preferred starting line-up in mind and that the Santos player is not currently expected to begin as a regular starter. During the discussion, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan manager reportedly outlined a series of new behavioural standards inside the national team.

According to the report, Neymar was warned in advance about stricter internal rules compared to previous years with Brazil. The coaching staff even advised him to reduce his activity on social media as part of a more disciplined approach ahead of the World Cup.

Despite the surprising nature of the conversation, Neymar reportedly reacted positively and promised to do everything possible to help Brazil at another World Cup tournament.

The forward remains one of the most recognisable figures in Brazilian football history, but injuries and long absences have significantly affected his recent international career. Ancelotti’s arrival appears to signal the beginning of a new era built around stricter discipline and collective responsibility within the squad.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Flamengo admit mistake over former Qarabag striker Juninho
15:45
World football

Flamengo admit mistake over former Qarabag striker Juninho

Juninho made 32 appearances for Flamengo but started only seven matches
Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review
15:06
World football

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review

Unai Emery could win Europe’s second-biggest club competition for the fifth time, while former Qarabag opponents Freiburg are chasing the greatest achievement in the club’s history
Arsenal players erupt in celebration after sealing Premier League title - VIDEO
14:22
World football

Arsenal players erupt in celebration after sealing Premier League title - VIDEO

The squad watched Manchester City’s clash with Bournemouth together before celebrating wildly at the final whistle

UEFA hand Azerbaijan U-19 player three-match ban
13:40
World football

UEFA hand Azerbaijan U-19 player three-match ban

The incident took place during a UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship qualifier
Barcelona ready to listen to offers for three players this summer
13:02
World football

Barcelona ready to listen to offers for three players this summer

The newly crowned Spanish champions are reportedly preparing for another active transfer window as Hansi Flick continues reshaping the squad

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos
18 May 12:57
World football

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

Veteran manager injured as angry supporters storm the pitch following Ligue 1 relegation at La Beaujoire

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
18 May 12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again
18 May 14:55
Gymnastics

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

Decision covers five gymnastics disciplines following executive meeting in Egypt