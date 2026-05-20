20 May 2026
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Barcelona ready to listen to offers for three players this summer

World football
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20 May 2026 13:02
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Barcelona ready to listen to offers for three players this summer

Barcelona could part ways with three first-team players during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports from insider Matteo Moretto, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims the Catalan club are open to considering offers for defender Héctor Fort, midfielder Marc Casadó and forward Ferran Torres as part of plans to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

Barcelona are expected to use funds generated from potential departures to finance new arrivals during the transfer market. The club’s hierarchy continue to work under financial restrictions despite improvements in their overall situation compared to previous seasons.

The possible exits come at a time when Hansi Flick is preparing for his first full summer rebuild since guiding Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2025/26 campaign. The Spanish giants secured the championship before the final round of the season and will conclude their league schedule away to Valencia on 23 May.

Ferran Torres, in particular, has continued to attract interest from several European clubs due to his versatility in attack, while young academy products Fort and Casadó are viewed as valuable long-term assets who could also help the club financially if sold.

Barcelona are expected to remain active in the market as they aim to strengthen several positions before the start of next season.

Idman.Biz
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