20 May 2026
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Sabah discover new potential opponents ahead of Champions League debut

World football
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20 May 2026 11:48
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Sabah discover new potential opponents ahead of Champions League debut

Sabah have identified additional potential opponents ahead of their historic UEFA Champions League debut, İdman.Biz reports.

The Baku side secured the 2025/26 Misli Premier League title and will begin Europe’s premier club competition from the first qualifying round. With a UEFA coefficient of 6.000, Sabah are set to be among the unseeded teams in the draw.

Romanian side Universitatea Craiova and Moldovan champions Petrocub have now been added to the seeded list, increasing the number of known potential opponents for the Azerbaijani champions to 13.

Only one seeded place remains uncertain at this stage. It will depend on the coefficient ranking between Welsh club TNS and the future champions of Armenia. TNS currently hold a coefficient of 9.000, while the Armenian champions could fall within the 7.000-10.750 range.

The current list of seeded teams includes Shamrock Rovers, KuPS Kuopio, Drita, Lincoln Red Imps, Borac, Vikingur Reykjavik, Kairat Almaty, Universitatea Craiova, Riga, Klaksvik, Flora Tallinn, Larne and Petrocub.

The unseeded section features Inter Escaldes, Levski, Sabah, Kauno Zalgiris, ETO Gyor, Iberia 1999, Floriana, Tre Fiori, Vardar, ML Vitebsk, along with the champions of Albania, Luxembourg and Montenegro.

Sabah’s participation will mark the club’s first appearance in the UEFA Champions League, making this summer one of the most significant moments in the club’s history. The draw for the first qualifying round will take place on 16 June, while the matches are scheduled for 7-8 July and 14-15 July.

Idman.Biz
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