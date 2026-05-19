Simone Inzaghi could leave Al Hilal at end of season

Al Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi could leave the Saudi club at the end of the season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Italian’s possible departure is being linked to several factors, including dissatisfaction within the club over a number of transfer decisions. Some players were reportedly brought in at Inzaghi’s request but have not met expectations.

Another key reason is said to be a change in Al Hilal’s management structure. The club’s new hierarchy are understood to be considering a different coach to lead the team going forward.

Al Hilal remain firmly involved in the Saudi Pro League title race. After 33 rounds, they sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Al Nassr, and still have a chance of winning the championship.

Inzaghi has been in charge of Al Hilal since the summer of 2025, when he took over after leaving Inter Milan.

The 48-year-old arrived in Riyadh with a strong reputation after a successful spell in Italy, where he led Inter to domestic trophies and the UEFA Champions League final. However, his future at Al Hilal now appears uncertain despite the club remaining in contention for the league title.