Liverpool FC are reportedly showing strong interest in Lamine Camara as the race for the AS Monaco FC midfielder gathers pace ahead of the summer transfer window, İdman.Biz reports.

Liverpool stepped up their interest after learning that Newcastle United FC had already held talks with representatives of the 22-year-old Senegal international.

Monaco are believed to value the midfielder at around €50 million, with Camara emerging as one of the most sought-after young players in Ligue 1 following a series of impressive performances in France.

The player remains under contract with Monaco until the summer of 2029, which places the French club in a strong negotiating position. However, growing interest from Premier League sides could lead to a major bidding battle in the coming months.

Newcastle are reportedly viewing Camara as a key target amid the possibility of changes in their midfield department, while Liverpool are determined not to fall behind their domestic rivals in the pursuit of the Senegalese talent.

Camara has earned praise for his energy, defensive work and composure on the ball, with many observers regarding him as one of the brightest midfield prospects in African football. His rise has also strengthened his role within the Senegal national football team setup.