15 May 2026
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Jose Mourinho close to sensational Real Madrid return

World football
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15 May 2026 18:19
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Jose Mourinho close to sensational Real Madrid return

Jose Mourinho could soon make a dramatic return to Real Madrid C.F., according to reports from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Spanish giants are expected to officially present Mourinho as their new head coach next week. The report claims that Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with S.L. Benfica, who would receive €7 million in compensation for the Portuguese manager’s departure.

If confirmed, it would mark Mourinho’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid. He previously managed the club between 2010 and 2013, overseeing one of the most competitive periods in modern Spanish football.

During his first stint in Madrid, Mourinho ended the domestic dominance of FC Barcelona under Pep Guardiola and guided Real to the La Liga title with a then-record 100 points.

Former Real Madrid striker and sporting director Predrag Mijatović recently stated that the club required major squad changes and suggested Mourinho was the ideal figure to lead a large-scale rebuild.

The potential appointment would represent another major chapter in Mourinho’s managerial career, with Real Madrid reportedly looking for experience and authority ahead of a crucial new era for the club.

Idman.Biz
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