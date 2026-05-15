Manchester City push Rodri to reject Real Madrid interest

Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana is reportedly working to convince Rodri to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, the English club are determined to keep the Spain international regardless of the future of manager Pep Guardiola.

According to the report, Manchester City see the 29-year-old midfielder as a leading candidate to become the club’s next captain following Bernardo Silva’s expected departure at the end of the season. Viana is also said to believe Rodri can become one of the defining figures of the club’s next generation.

Rodri has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals. His current contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2027.

The midfielder has remained a crucial part of Guardiola’s side since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and played a key role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaign in 2023, including scoring the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter.

According to Transfermarkt, Rodri’s current market value is estimated at €65 million.