FIFA considering rule to force clubs to field academy players in senior matches

FIFA could introduce a new regulation requiring clubs to field academy graduates in senior matches, as part of efforts to increase opportunities for young players, İdman.Biz reports.

The proposal is expected to be discussed by the FIFA Council next year. Under the plan, clubs would be obliged to keep at least one homegrown player aged 20 or 21 and under on the pitch during official first-team matches.

The consultation process was unanimously supported during a FIFA Council meeting held in Vancouver. FIFA’s main objective is to encourage clubs to invest more heavily in youth development and provide academy talents with genuine first-team experience.

At present, many leagues already impose squad quotas for locally trained or academy-developed players. However, those rules do not require clubs to actually use such players during matches. FIFA’s proposed system would therefore represent a much stricter approach.

The issue has become increasingly relevant as many top clubs continue to prioritize expensive transfers over youth promotion, limiting pathways into senior football for academy prospects.

Some clubs would be less affected by the potential rule than others. During the 2025/26 season, FC Barcelona were among the leading European sides for minutes given to academy graduates, with homegrown under-21 players recording 6,039 minutes in La Liga matches.

The situation was reportedly less positive at Liverpool F.C. and Tottenham Hotspur F.C., while SSC Napoli did not field a single local under-21 academy graduate during the campaign.