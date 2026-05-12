Dick Advocaat set for Curacao return ahead of 2026 World Cup

Dick Advocaat is reportedly preparing to return as head coach of the Curacao national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Voetbal International, the experienced Dutch manager is ready to resume work after his family situation stabilised, opening the door for a comeback.

Advocaat had previously guided Curacao to the World Cup finals for the first time in the nation’s history, earning widespread praise for the achievement. After stepping down in February, the team was temporarily managed by Fred Rutten.

However, Rutten’s resignation has now cleared the way for Advocaat’s possible return before the tournament begins.

Curacao have been drawn into a difficult World Cup group alongside Germany national football team, Ecuador national football team and Ivory Coast national football team.

If Advocaat takes charge of the side at the tournament, he could become the oldest head coach in FIFA World Cup history. The current record belongs to Otto Rehhagel.

The former Netherlands, South Korea and Russia manager remains one of the most recognisable coaching figures in international football, having worked across Europe and Asia during a career spanning several decades.