Ousmane Dembele named Ligue 1 player of the season amid debate

Ousmane Dembele has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Season at the UNFP Awards ceremony, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward receiving the honour for a second consecutive year.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the decision has sparked debate among supporters and pundits due to Dembele’s relatively limited involvement throughout the domestic campaign.

The 28-year-old started only nine Ligue 1 matches this season and made 20 appearances in total, meaning he was included in the starting XI in just 28 per cent of PSG’s league fixtures.

Despite the restricted playing time, Dembele contributed 10 goals and six assists in the French top flight. However, he did not finish among the league’s top seven scorers.

The award has generated significant discussion on social media, with some fans questioning whether other players with greater consistency and more minutes on the pitch were overlooked.

Dembele nevertheless remains a key figure for PSG, who are once again competing for major domestic and European honours under head coach Luis Enrique.