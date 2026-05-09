Final El Clasico of the season: Barcelona on the brink of the title as Real Madrid sink into crisis – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

La Liga enters a crucial stage this weekend as Matchweek 35 fixtures take place across Spain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, with only four rounds remaining, Barcelona are in an extremely comfortable position at the top of the table. Hansi Flick’s side lead the standings with 88 points from 34 matches, holding an 11-point advantage over Real Madrid.

The Catalan club have not yet secured the title mathematically, but avoiding defeat at home in El Clasico would be enough to officially crown them champions of Spain.

At the same time, the battle for Champions League qualification remains intense. Spain has received an additional place in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase, meaning the top five La Liga teams will qualify. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atletico already hold significant advantages, while the main fight is centred around fifth place, where Betis lead Celta by six points with 53 points.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The standout fixture of the round will be the final El Clasico of the current season. The match will take place on 10 May at Spotify Camp Nou and will become the 264th official meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The rivals have faced each other 263 times previously, with Real winning 106 matches, Barcelona claiming 105 victories and 52 games ending in draws.

The two sides have already met twice this season. Real Madrid won the first La Liga meeting 2-1 at home on 26 October 2025. Barcelona responded in January by defeating their rivals 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final. Now the teams meet again in Catalonia in a game that could officially seal the championship for the hosts.

If Barcelona win or draw, they will secure the title immediately. A Real Madrid victory would reduce the gap to eight points with three rounds remaining and formally keep the title race alive, although Barcelona would still remain in a commanding position.

Barcelona are not without injury concerns ahead of the clash. Lamine Yamal has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Raphinha are also not fully fit. Nevertheless, the possibility of winning La Liga at home against Real Madrid gives the match enormous significance for the Catalan side.

Real Madrid’s situation appears far more complicated. The club head into El Clasico amid both sporting and internal turmoil. In recent days, attention has focused on the conflict involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. The incident reportedly took place at the club’s Valdebebas training base and ended with Valverde being taken to hospital with a head injury. Real later confirmed the midfielder would require 10 to 14 days of rest.

Following an internal investigation, Real Madrid fined both Valverde and Tchouameni €500,000 each. The two players reportedly accepted responsibility, expressed regret and apologised to each other, the club, team-mates, coaching staff and supporters. Valverde later publicly denied that there had been a direct fight, claiming he accidentally hit a table during an argument.

The scandal has only intensified the sense of tension surrounding the Madrid club. Reports suggest an emergency meeting was held after the Valdebebas incident, with players remaining inside the training base for more than an hour afterwards. Another separate episode involving Alvaro Carreras was also mentioned in Spanish media reports. Against that backdrop, the trip to Barcelona has become not only an attempt to delay their rivals’ title celebrations, but also a serious test of the dressing room atmosphere inside the club.

La Liga Matchweek 35 schedule (Baku time)

8 May

Levante vs Osasuna – 3:2

9 May

Elche vs Alaves – 16:00

Sevilla vs Espanyol – 18:15

Atletico vs Celta – 20:30

Real Sociedad vs Betis – 23:00

10 May

Mallorca vs Villarreal – 16:00

Athletic vs Valencia – 18:15

Oviedo vs Getafe – 20:30

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – 23:00

11 May

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona – 23:00

La Liga table before the main Matchweek 35 fixtures

1. Barcelona – 88

2. Real Madrid – 77

3. Villarreal – 68

4. Atletico – 63

5. Betis – 53

6. Celta – 47

7. Getafe – 44

8. Athletic – 44

9. Real Sociedad – 43

10. Osasuna – 42

11. Rayo Vallecano – 42

12. Valencia – 39

13. Espanyol – 39

14. Elche – 38

15. Mallorca – 38

16. Girona – 38

17. Sevilla – 37

18. Levante – 36

19. Alaves – 36

20. Oviedo – 28