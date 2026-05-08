8 May 2026
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Petition calling for Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid reaches 40 million signatures

World football
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8 May 2026 10:41
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Petition calling for Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid reaches 40 million signatures

A petition demanding the departure of Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid has reportedly surpassed 40 million signatures, according to ESPN.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the figure has risen dramatically over the past two days, with the petition previously standing at around 11 million signatures.

The situation comes during a turbulent period for the Spanish giants. Recent reports in Spanish media have suggested Mbappe has become frustrated with the behaviour of several teammates, including Vinicius Junior. The France captain also faced criticism from sections of supporters after travelling to Italy for a short break ahead of Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga clash against Barcelona on 10 May.

Mbappe is currently recovering from an injury suffered during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis on 24 April. His availability for El Clasico remains uncertain, adding further tension ahead of one of the most important fixtures of the season.

The controversy has also unfolded against the backdrop of reported instability inside the Real Madrid dressing room. According to the reports, an altercation took place between midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, with Valverde allegedly sustaining a head injury during the incident.

The 27-year-old Mbappe joined Real Madrid in 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in one of the most high-profile moves in European football.

Idman.Biz
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