Bayern vs PSG: Will Munich see another chapter of the Paris goal shootout?

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will take place tonight in Munich.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match at Allianz Arena kicks off at 23:00 Baku time. The winner of the tie will advance to the final in Budapest on 30 May, where Arsenal are already waiting after eliminating Atletico Madrid.

The main intrigue of the return leg was created in Paris. PSG won the first encounter 5-4 in what became the highest-scoring semi-final match in Champions League history. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scored braces for the French side, while Joao Neves added another goal. For Bayern, goals came from Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz, as the German giants fought back from 2-5 to keep the tie alive.

This will already be the third meeting between the clubs this season. During the league phase of the competition, Bayern defeated PSG 2-1 in Paris. Luis Diaz scored twice before being sent off before half-time, while Joao Neves found the net for the hosts.

Historically, Bayern also hold a slight edge in the rivalry. The German side have beaten PSG nine times in the Champions League, while the Parisians have won seven meetings. Remarkably, there has never been a draw between the clubs in the competition, with Bayern leading the overall goals tally 25-21.

The fixture also carries memories of the 2020 Champions League final, when Bayern defeated PSG 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman. PSG, meanwhile, claimed their first European crown only last season after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Looking at semi-final pedigree, Bayern once again have the advantage. Before this season, the Bavarians had reached the semi-finals of the European Cup or Champions League 21 times, progressing to the final on 11 occasions. PSG are playing in only their sixth semi-final, having previously advanced twice and been eliminated three times.

Both sides head into the second leg with defensive concerns. Bayern drew 3-3 with Heidenheim in the Bundesliga after trailing 0-2 and 2-3, eventually rescuing a point in stoppage time through Michael Olise and an own goal from goalkeeper Diant Ramaj. Although Vincent Kompany’s side have already secured the Bundesliga title, Bayern have conceded 11 goals in their last three matches across all competitions.

PSG also endured an imperfect domestic rehearsal, drawing 2-2 at home against Lorient. Luis Enrique rotated his squad ahead of the trip to Munich, though PSG maintained top spot in Ligue 1 despite the dropped points.

In terms of team news, Bayern’s main absentee is Serge Gnabry. All other players are available, including Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Raphael Guerreiro, who have recovered from injuries. PSG have more serious issues on the right side of defence, with Achraf Hakimi ruled out due to a hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and Quentin Ndjantou are also unavailable. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to start at right-back.

Probable line-ups:

Bayern: Manuel Neuer – Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies – Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic – Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz – Harry Kane.

PSG: Matvey Safonov – Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes – Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves – Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Both managers have effectively rejected the idea of a cautious approach. Vincent Kompany stated that Bayern are playing at home and must win, while the main objective is to “deliver a complete performance” and reach the final. Luis Enrique, meanwhile, stressed that PSG’s advantage is far too small to simply defend, insisting that the first leg showed either side is capable of winning.

That is why the return leg in Munich looks less like a battle to protect a lead and more like a continuation of the Paris shootout. Bayern need at least one goal, but Kompany’s style rarely allows for pragmatic caution. PSG, meanwhile, may be without Hakimi, but still possess a devastating attacking trio featuring Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Doue. After the 5-4 thriller in Paris, only one question remains: which side can finally combine attacking brilliance with control and decisive success?