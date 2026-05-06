Mbappe involved in heated training-ground row at Real Madrid over offside call

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was reportedly involved in a confrontation with a member of the club’s coaching staff ahead of the La Liga clash against Real Betis, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing The Athletic, the incident took place during a training session at the club’s Valdebebas complex. According to the report, the French striker reacted “angrily and offensively” towards a staff member after being flagged offside during a practice match.

The episode comes during an intense period for Real Madrid as the club continues its battle for domestic and European honours. Mbappe, who joined the Spanish giants amid huge expectations, has remained one of the team’s standout performers throughout the campaign despite increased scrutiny surrounding the squad in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has scored 41 goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, underlining his importance to Carlo Ancelotti’s side. His current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029.

According to Transfermarkt, Mbappe’s market value is estimated at €200 million, making him one of the most valuable footballers in the world.