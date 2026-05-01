1 May 2026
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Luciano Spalletti named Serie A Coach of the Month for April

World football
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1 May 2026 17:56
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Luciano Spalletti named Serie A Coach of the Month for April

Luciano Spalletti has been named Serie A Coach of the Month for April following a series of impressive performances by Juventus.

According to İdman.Biz, the award was given in recognition of the team’s strong results under the experienced coach, with league officials highlighting his impact during a crucial stage of the season.

Spalletti’s influence has been evident as Juventus continue to compete at the top end of the table, with the club aiming to secure a place in next season’s European competitions. His tactical approach and ability to manage experienced and emerging players alike have been key factors in the team’s recent consistency.

The accolade comes shortly after Spalletti reached a major career milestone, recording his 300th victory in Italian football. This achievement places him among an elite group of managers in Serie A history.

He becomes only the fourth coach to reach that landmark, joining legendary figures such as Giovanni Trapattoni, Massimiliano Allegri and Nereo Rocco.

Spalletti’s latest recognition further underlines his status as one of the most respected managers in Italian football, as Juventus continue their push in both domestic and European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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