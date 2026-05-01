1 May 2026
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Barcelona to wear Olivia Rodrigo logo on shirt for El Clasico

World football
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1 May 2026 14:59
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Barcelona to wear Olivia Rodrigo logo on shirt for El Clasico

Barcelona will take to the pitch in a special-edition kit featuring the logo of Olivia Rodrigo for their upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid, İdman.Biz reports.

The La Liga fixture is scheduled for 10 May 2026 and is set to be one of the standout matches of the season, with both teams battling for supremacy in Spain’s top flight.

The initiative is part of Barcelona’s ongoing partnership with Spotify, which sees the club replace the streaming service’s logo with that of globally recognised artists for selected marquee fixtures. Rodrigo, known for hits such as “Drivers License”, “Vampire” and “Good 4 U”, is the latest name to feature on the famous blaugrana shirt.

This marketing approach has become a signature element of Barcelona’s commercial strategy, blending football with global pop culture. Previous El Clasico matches have seen the club showcase logos of major artists including Drake, Rosalía, The Rolling Stones and Karol G.

Beyond its commercial appeal, the match itself carries major sporting significance. With the La Liga title race entering its decisive phase, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to field their strongest line-ups in what could prove a defining encounter.

The clash will once again highlight the global reach of El Clasico, combining elite football with high-profile entertainment partnerships to capture audiences far beyond the sport.

Idman.Biz
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