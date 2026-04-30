30 April 2026
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Ronaldo criticises Saudi Pro League standards after Al-Nassr victory

Football
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30 April 2026 12:39
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Ronaldo criticises Saudi Pro League standards after Al-Nassr victory

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised the organisation of the Saudi Pro League and the growing number of negative comments from players following Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Ahli.

According to İdman.Biz, Ronaldo’s remarks were published by Portuguese outlet Record after the match, as the veteran forward voiced concern about the direction of the competition.

"This will not be good for the league. Everyone complains. Everyone does more than they should. This is football, not war. We all know that everyone wants to fight and win, but not everything should be allowed," Ronaldo said.

The 39-year-old added that he has observed multiple issues throughout the season, including criticism of referees and the league itself from fellow players. He suggested that such behaviour undermines the broader ambitions of Saudi football.

"I will speak at the end of the season because I see many negative things. Many players are sharing complaints about referees, the league and the project. I do not think this is right and it does not align with the league’s goals. If we want to compete with Europe and become one of the best leagues in the world, we must set an example both here and there," he added.

Ronaldo’s comments come amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to raise the profile of its domestic league by attracting high-profile players and increasing global attention.

Idman.Biz
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