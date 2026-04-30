30 April 2026
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Rice questions overturned penalty decision after Arsenal draw with Atletico Madrid

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30 April 2026 13:10
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Rice questions overturned penalty decision after Arsenal draw with Atletico Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has criticised the decision to overturn a late penalty during his side’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred in the 78th minute of the first leg, when referee Danny Makkelie initially awarded a penalty following a collision between David Hancko and Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze. However, after a VAR review, the decision was reversed.

Rice expressed frustration with the call, arguing that the challenge should have resulted in a spot-kick for the visitors.

"You have to be very careful in both penalty areas because they give penalties for everything. This was a clear penalty. I do not know why it was not given. I think the fans influenced the decision and made the referee change his mind. In the Premier League, a decision like that would not be overturned," Rice said.

The match, played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the second leg in London.

Rice’s comments reflect ongoing debates around VAR consistency in European competitions, particularly in high-stakes knockout fixtures where marginal decisions can have a significant impact.

Idman.Biz
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