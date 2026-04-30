30 April 2026
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Mourinho dismisses Real Madrid speculation as Benfica chase Champions League place

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30 April 2026 09:32
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Mourinho dismisses Real Madrid speculation as Benfica chase Champions League place

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho has played down speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid or Juventus, insisting his immediate priority is to secure Champions League football with the Lisbon club, İdman.Biz reports.

Mourinho, who has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with two of his former European rivals, said he is fully focused on Benfica’s run-in and the club’s ambitions for next season.

"Real Madrid or Juventus? My next objective is to take Benfica into the Champions League. We are the only team in Europe that has not lost a league match. If we win the next three games, we will be in the Champions League. I only have Benfica in my mind," Mourinho said.

The 63-year-old coach is under contract with Benfica until 2027. However, his deal reportedly includes a mutual termination clause worth around €3 million, which can be activated within 10 days after the final match of the season.

Mourinho’s comments come at a crucial stage of the campaign, with Benfica looking to secure their place in next season’s Champions League and maintain momentum under one of the most high-profile managers in European football.

Idman.Biz
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