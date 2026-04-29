29 April 2026
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FIFA set to introduce strict new disciplinary rules at 2026 World Cup

Football
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29 April 2026 14:33
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FIFA set to introduce strict new disciplinary rules at 2026 World Cup

FIFA is planning to implement a series of strict rule changes at the 2026 World Cup, aimed at improving transparency and discipline on the pitch.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing International Football Association Board (IFAB), players who cover their mouths while speaking during disputes with opponents or referees could be shown a straight red card. The move is intended to discourage hidden communication and increase openness in interactions during matches.

In addition, footballers who leave the field without permission in protest against refereeing decisions may also face immediate dismissal. The proposed measures underline FIFA’s effort to strengthen authority and maintain order during high-pressure situations.

According to the source, these rule changes are expected to be applied exclusively at the upcoming World Cup, making the tournament a testing ground for stricter enforcement of conduct.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Mexico and Canada, marking the first edition of the tournament to be hosted by three countries.

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