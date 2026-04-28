Sabah could rewrite European football history

Baku-based football club Sabah are close to winning their first-ever Azerbaijan Premier League title and could set a remarkable achievement on a European scale.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the team currently lead the table with 72 points, 13 ahead of Qarabag from Aghdam. Although Gurban Gurbanov’s side have a game in hand, given the recent form of both teams, it appears unlikely they will close the gap with seven rounds remaining.

If Sabah, founded on 8 September 2017, go on to secure the title, it would not simply be a domestic success but a rare case by European standards, as the club would become the youngest champion in its country’s history. The Baku side could become the first club on the continent, established in 2017 or later, to win a national league title.

Importantly, this refers to a club created from scratch, without undergoing rebranding or being built on the foundations of an existing structure. Moreover, across European domestic leagues, there are currently no similarly young clubs, formed from the ground up, leading their respective championships. Sabah are therefore on the verge of achieving a unique milestone as the youngest club to win a national title.

There are, however, a few European cases that require clarification. Albanian side AF Elbasani, founded in 2021, are also close to winning their league this season. They currently top the table, but unlike Sabah, their lead is only two points.

Formally, the club meets the time criteria, but it cannot be considered a fully “clean” example. The project is linked to the football history of the city of Elbasan and emerged following the crisis of the former KF Elbasani. As such, it reflects more a model of a renewed club built on previous tradition rather than a completely new entity without historical continuity.

There are also similar cases in European football, though all occurred earlier. One notable example is Struga Trim & Lum from North Macedonia. Founded in 2015 as a new private project, the club rose from the lower divisions to win the league for the first time in the 2022/23 season and then retained their title the following year.

A comparable story can be found with Lithuania’s Panevezys. The club was established in 2015 after the collapse of the previous city team and became a new regional project. By 2023, Panevezys had won the league title, reaching the top in roughly eight years.

Another example is Astana from Kazakhstan, founded in 2009. The club quickly established itself among the elite and became national champions in 2014, beginning a period of domestic dominance. However, this case also falls outside the post-2017 timeframe.

Thus, even among the fastest-rising modern projects in Europe, all confirmed examples involve clubs founded before 2017. Against this backdrop, Sabah could become the first precedent of a new type: a club created in the modern football era, without structural continuity or rebranding, reaching the top of its national league in less than a decade.