Arsenal player catches attention with unusual gesture after Atletico Madrid draw

Arsenal player Gabriel Douman attracted attention with an unusual gesture following the first Champions League semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

According to İdman.Biz, the incident took place after the match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in a tense European encounter.

After the final whistle, Douman reportedly picked up one of the toilet paper rolls that had been thrown on to the pitch by supporters during the game. The reason behind his action remains unclear.

The episode added a curious post-match detail to a fixture already marked by high emotions and pressure, with the tie still finely balanced ahead of the return leg.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will now meet again in London, where a place in the Champions League final will be at stake.