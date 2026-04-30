Columbus Crew, featuring Azerbaijan international Nariman Akhundzade, have advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the Major League Soccer side faced First League club One Knoxville in the last 16 and secured a 4-1 victory in a match that produced five goals.

Akhundzade started the game and remained on the pitch until the final whistle, gaining valuable match experience in a knockout fixture.

The result sends Columbus Crew into the last eight of the tournament, keeping alive their hopes of challenging for one of the oldest football trophies in the United States.

For Akhundzade, regular involvement in competitive matches is also important in the context of the Azerbaijan national team, with the forward continuing his development in American football.