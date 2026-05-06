6 May 2026
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Luis Enrique compares Bayern clash to Nadal’s battles with Federer and Djokovic

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6 May 2026 10:29
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Luis Enrique compares Bayern clash to Nadal’s battles with Federer and Djokovic

Luis Enrique has compared Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich to the legendary tennis rivalry between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the PSG head coach said his side are determined to produce their best football in Munich as they look to protect a narrow advantage from the first leg and book a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

“We will try to play in Munich like never before,” Luis Enrique said. “Rafa Nadal once said that matches against Federer and Djokovic were his greatest source of motivation. We want to feel the same mindset. We respect Bayern enormously and that pushes us to become better. We will try to beat a team that plays fantastic football.”

The Spanish manager also insisted that PSG are far from favourites despite their dramatic 5-4 victory in the first leg in Paris. The tie remains finely balanced ahead of the return match at the Allianz Arena.

“Our next opponent is the strongest team we have ever faced,” he added in comments published by UEFA. “In matches like this, and in our current position, it is important to remember that we only have a one-goal advantage. In football, that means nothing. The experience from last year should help us. We always try to live up to the high expectations of our supporters.”

The first meeting between the two European heavyweights delivered one of the highest-scoring Champions League semi-finals in recent history, with PSG edging a nine-goal thriller in the French capital.

Idman.Biz
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