4 May 2026
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Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
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4 May 2026 15:13
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Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Applications have officially opened for the volunteer programme of the 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, organisers have announced.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, registration began on 4 May and is available exclusively through the circuit’s official mobile application. With strong demand expected, candidates have been encouraged to apply early as the selection process will be highly competitive.

The volunteer programme offers participants a chance to be directly involved in the organisation of one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, with roles ranging from spectator services to operational support across the circuit.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and demonstrate responsibility, energy and strong communication skills, as well as the ability to work effectively in a team environment. Knowledge of foreign languages will be considered an advantage during the selection process.

Interest in the programme has grown steadily in recent years. Last year, more than 30,000 applications were submitted, with only around 2,000 volunteers ultimately selected to take part.

This year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 September on the streets of Baku, marking a decade since the event first joined the Formula 1 calendar.

Idman.Biz
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