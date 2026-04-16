16 April 2026
EN

Azerbaijani driver Jafarov wins TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy

Formula 1
News
16 April 2026 14:08
19
Azerbaijani driver Jafarov wins TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy

Davin Jafarov claimed victory at the TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy, underlining his growing reputation as one of Azerbaijan’s most promising young motorsport talents, İdman.Biz reports.

The race was held at the KIRO Karting International West Region, where Jafarov outpaced a competitive field featuring drivers from Portugal, Italy, South Africa, Angola and Great Britain.

The Azerbaijani driver delivered a confident performance throughout the event, finishing ahead of all rivals in a tournament that brought together a diverse international grid.

Jafarov, who is aiming to climb the ladder towards Formula 1, continues to build experience and results in karting. However, uncertainty remains over his planned debut in Formula 4 later this year, with no official confirmation yet regarding his participation.

Despite that, his latest success in Portugal highlights both his potential and consistency, as he continues to attract attention on the European karting scene.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Alonso tops list of F1 drivers by career race distance
14 April 12:33
Formula 1

Alonso tops list of F1 drivers by career race distance

Two-time world champion leads Hamilton and Perez in mileage ranking
Verstappen linked to arrested banker in Brazilian media reports
1 April 17:59
Formula 1

Verstappen linked to arrested banker in Brazilian media reports

Formula One champion’s camp denies claims as partner Piquet hits out at “clickbait” coverage
Antonelli secures maiden pole at Japanese Grand Prix with dominant qualifying lap
28 March 12:22
Formula 1

Antonelli secures maiden pole at Japanese Grand Prix with dominant qualifying lap

Mercedes rookie leads Russell as McLaren’s Piastri completes top three at Suzuka

Antonelli tops final practice at Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes set the pace
28 March 10:06
Formula 1

Antonelli tops final practice at Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes set the pace

Russell completes one-two for Mercedes while Ferrari’s Leclerc takes third
Piastri sets the pace as McLaren shine in second practice at Japanese Grand Prix
27 March 15:23
Formula 1

Piastri sets the pace as McLaren shine in second practice at Japanese Grand Prix

Australian driver leads session in Suzuka while Red Bull continue to struggle with technical issues
Russell tops opening practice at Japanese Grand Prix
27 March 10:39
Formula 1

Russell tops opening practice at Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes dominate early session as Antonelli and Norris complete top three

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration
14 April 13:12
World football

Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration

Barcelona winger reflects on Brazilian star’s influence ahead of major tournaments
Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns
15 April 11:58
World Cup 2026

Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns

Sports minister says decision will depend on safety guarantees for players