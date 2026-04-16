Azerbaijani driver Jafarov wins TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy

Davin Jafarov claimed victory at the TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy, underlining his growing reputation as one of Azerbaijan’s most promising young motorsport talents, İdman.Biz reports.

The race was held at the KIRO Karting International West Region, where Jafarov outpaced a competitive field featuring drivers from Portugal, Italy, South Africa, Angola and Great Britain.

The Azerbaijani driver delivered a confident performance throughout the event, finishing ahead of all rivals in a tournament that brought together a diverse international grid.

Jafarov, who is aiming to climb the ladder towards Formula 1, continues to build experience and results in karting. However, uncertainty remains over his planned debut in Formula 4 later this year, with no official confirmation yet regarding his participation.

Despite that, his latest success in Portugal highlights both his potential and consistency, as he continues to attract attention on the European karting scene.