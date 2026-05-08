Record 49,000 applications submitted for 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix volunteer programme

The volunteer registration campaign for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix has closed with record-breaking demand after attracting 49,000 applications in just 72 hours.

As reported by İdman.Biz, this is the highest number of volunteer applications ever recorded for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. For comparison, the event received 16,000 applications in 2024 and 31,000 last year.

The surge in interest comes ahead of a special edition of the race, with Formula 1 in Baku set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026. The milestone has significantly increased enthusiasm surrounding the event and its volunteer programme.

Organisers stated that candidates with strong motivation, communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment will be prioritised during the selection process.

More than 2,000 volunteers were involved in operational activities during last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, supporting various areas of race organisation across the event week.

Applicants who completed registration will now move on to the interview and selection stages. Successful candidates will later take part in specialised training programmes organised by the Baku City Circuit Academy before working in different operational roles during race week.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become one of the most recognisable sporting events in the region since joining the calendar in 2016, helping strengthen Baku’s reputation as a major international motorsport destination.