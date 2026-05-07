Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly come under criticism inside Real Madrid over his treatment of team-mate Alvaro Carreras during training sessions, İdman.Biz reports.

According to CHTV journalist Markus Benito, the Germany international allegedly mocked and harshly criticised Carreras in front of other members of the squad on several occasions.

The report claims a number of Real Madrid players privately told Rudiger that he had crossed the line in his behaviour towards the young Spanish defender. Following growing discontent within the dressing room, several team-mates reportedly urged the centre-back to apologise.

Carreras previously acknowledged there had been an incident involving Rudiger but attempted to play down the situation, describing it as “insignificant” and “already resolved”. He also stressed that his relationship with the rest of the squad remains positive.

Rudiger has been one of Real Madrid’s key defensive figures since arriving from Chelsea, helping the Spanish giants compete for major domestic and European honours. However, the latest reports have sparked discussion in the Spanish media about dressing-room dynamics at the club during a demanding season.

Neither Real Madrid nor Rudiger have officially commented on the allegations so far.