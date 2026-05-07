7 May 2026
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Raphinha dismisses Barcelona exit rumours and blasts journalist

Football
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7 May 2026 10:23
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Raphinha dismisses Barcelona exit rumours and blasts journalist

Raphinha has strongly denied reports suggesting he could leave Barcelona and criticised the journalist behind the claims, İdman.Biz reports.

According to “Barca Times”, the Brazilian winger responded on social media after fresh speculation emerged regarding his future at the club.

“The journalist who wrote that article about my possible departure had previously published other false information about me. He claimed I had met with the club and said I had doubts about staying at Barcelona.

This person does nothing except lie. Every time he publishes a story, he later has to delete it - always or almost always. Everything he says is completely meaningless,” Raphinha wrote.

Recent reports in the Spanish media had claimed the forward informed Barcelona’s hierarchy that he had concerns about his long-term future at the club. Raphinha has missed 23 matches for both club and country this season due to injury setbacks.

The Brazilian remains under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2028.

Idman.Biz
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