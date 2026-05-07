Neftchi expect FIFA transfer ban to be lifted within days

Neftchi PFK expect the FIFA transfer ban imposed on the club to be lifted in the coming days after resolving the issue that led to their inclusion on the governing body’s registration ban list.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the club’s press service confirmed in response to an enquiry that the sanction was triggered automatically after a transfer-related payment was delayed.

“When a transfer payment is delayed, FIFA’s relevant portal automatically places the club on the red list and a transfer ban is applied. This is something that happens quite often in world football practice,” the statement said.

“Once the main obligations are fulfilled, the ban is removed automatically. The payment has already been made from our side. After the other party confirms receipt, the transfer ban will be lifted within a maximum of three to five days.

“There is no reason for concern, and the club has no outstanding debt obligations. There was a delay in one payment for technical reasons, but that issue has already been resolved. Our supporters should not worry.”

Earlier this week, FIFA added the Azerbaijani club to its updated FIFA Registration Ban List. According to the published information, the sanction came into force on 5 May 2026 and applied to the men’s team.

The ruling meant Neftchi, coached by Ukrainian manager Yuriy Vernydub, were temporarily unable to register new players for three transfer windows. FIFA had not initially clarified the precise reasons behind the restriction.

Several other clubs, including Antalyaspor, Zamalek SC and CFR Cluj, also appeared on the updated list.