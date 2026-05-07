7 May 2026
EN

Neftchi expect FIFA transfer ban to be lifted within days

Football
News
7 May 2026 10:59
50
Neftchi expect FIFA transfer ban to be lifted within days

Neftchi PFK expect the FIFA transfer ban imposed on the club to be lifted in the coming days after resolving the issue that led to their inclusion on the governing body’s registration ban list.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the club’s press service confirmed in response to an enquiry that the sanction was triggered automatically after a transfer-related payment was delayed.

“When a transfer payment is delayed, FIFA’s relevant portal automatically places the club on the red list and a transfer ban is applied. This is something that happens quite often in world football practice,” the statement said.

“Once the main obligations are fulfilled, the ban is removed automatically. The payment has already been made from our side. After the other party confirms receipt, the transfer ban will be lifted within a maximum of three to five days.

“There is no reason for concern, and the club has no outstanding debt obligations. There was a delay in one payment for technical reasons, but that issue has already been resolved. Our supporters should not worry.”

Earlier this week, FIFA added the Azerbaijani club to its updated FIFA Registration Ban List. According to the published information, the sanction came into force on 5 May 2026 and applied to the men’s team.

The ruling meant Neftchi, coached by Ukrainian manager Yuriy Vernydub, were temporarily unable to register new players for three transfer windows. FIFA had not initially clarified the precise reasons behind the restriction.

Several other clubs, including Antalyaspor, Zamalek SC and CFR Cluj, also appeared on the updated list.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Vincent Kompany insists Bayern were capable of winning Champions League despite PSG exit
15:45
Football

Vincent Kompany insists Bayern were capable of winning Champions League despite PSG exit

Bayern boss says “details” decided the semi-final as the German giants fell short against Paris Saint-Germain
Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras
14:34
Football

Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras

Reports claim several players urged the German defender to apologise after training-ground incidents
Niklas Sule announces shock retirement from football at 30
12:44
Football

Niklas Sule announces shock retirement from football at 30

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund defender says fear of another serious knee injury influenced his decision
Bayern furious with refereeing after Champions League exit to PSG
11:32
Football

Bayern furious with refereeing after Champions League exit to PSG

Vincent Kompany’s side believe several controversial decisions played a decisive role in the semi-final defeat
Raphinha dismisses Barcelona exit rumours and blasts journalist
10:23
Football

Raphinha dismisses Barcelona exit rumours and blasts journalist

The Brazilian winger insists reports about doubts over his future at the Catalan club are completely false
PSG survive Bayern test again to reach Champions League final
09:49
Football

PSG survive Bayern test again to reach Champions League final

The Parisians book back-to-back appearances in Europe’s biggest match and will face Arsenal in Budapest

Most read

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures
6 May 11:11
World football

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures

Supporters’ frustration reportedly fuelled by disciplinary concerns, dressing-room tensions and the French star’s trip to Italy
Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos
5 May 12:34
Football

Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

Young forward demands action over safety concerns as club faces pressure to investigate incident
Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia
5 May 11:59
Other

Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

Fatal accident at Popayan show raises safety concerns after vehicle loses control in front of spectators
Messi sits in Antonelli’s car as Italian wins Miami Grand Prix - VIDEO
4 May 16:29
Formula 1

Messi sits in Antonelli’s car as Italian wins Miami Grand Prix - VIDEO

Fans joke about “Leo effect” after Mercedes driver’s third straight victory