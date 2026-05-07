PSG survive Bayern test again to reach Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain have reached the UEFA Champions League final for the third time in the club’s history after holding Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in Munich. Following a dramatic 5-4 victory in Paris, Luis Enrique’s side progressed 6-5 on aggregate after one of the highest-scoring semi-finals ever seen in the competition, İdman.Biz reports.

The decisive moment of the second leg arrived almost immediately as Ousmane Dembele struck in the third minute to silence the Allianz Arena crowd and leave Bayern needing multiple goals to turn the tie around. Despite sustained pressure from the German champions, the hosts only managed to level the match deep into stoppage time through Harry Kane, but the goal came far too late to change the outcome.

The result marks a historic milestone for PSG. The French club will now play in consecutive Champions League finals for the first time ever, having also reached the showpiece match in 2025. Their previous appearances in the final came in 2020 and last season, underlining the club’s growing consistency on Europe’s biggest stage.

PSG will now face Arsenal in the final after the Premier League side edged past Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final. The final is scheduled for 30 May 2026 at Puskas Arena in Budapest and will kick off at 20:00 Baku time.