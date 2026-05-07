7 May 2026
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Bayern furious with refereeing after Champions League exit to PSG

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7 May 2026 11:32
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Bayern furious with refereeing after Champions League exit to PSG

Bayern Munich have expressed strong frustration with the refereeing following their UEFA Champions League semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the German champions believe several key decisions during the second leg in Munich had a direct impact on the outcome of the tie.

Bayern officials reportedly felt PSG defender Nuno Mendes should have received a second yellow card, while another controversial incident involving Joao Neves should have been examined more thoroughly by VAR. The Bundesliga side also argued that a number of fouls were incorrectly awarded in favour of the French club throughout the match.

Head coach Vincent Kompany did not hide his disappointment after the final whistle and suggested several contentious moments proved costly for his side in such a finely balanced contest.

The second leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 1-1 draw, but PSG progressed to the Champions League final 6-5 on aggregate after winning a dramatic first encounter in Paris 5-4.

Luis Enrique’s side will now face Arsenal in the final later this month in Budapest.

Idman.Biz
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