6 May 2026
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Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures

World football
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6 May 2026 11:11
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Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures

A growing section of Real Madrid supporters are calling for the departure of Kylian Mbappe after an online petition titled “Mbappe Out” reportedly surpassed 1.2 million signatures.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing ESPN, the petition has already collected 1,278,219 signatures, making it one of the most widely discussed fan campaigns involving the Spanish club in recent years.

According to the report, frustration among supporters intensified after Mbappe travelled to Italy during a short injury-related break. The France captain was spotted in Sardinia alongside Spanish actress Ester Exposito at a time when Real Madrid were battling FC Barcelona in the La Liga title race and dealing with the fallout from their recent UEFA Champions League elimination.

Spanish media outlets have also reported concerns over the player’s behaviour behind the scenes. Mbappe is alleged to have arrived late to several team events, including one occasion where he reportedly turned up 40 minutes late for a squad lunch. There have also been claims of disrespectful conduct towards club staff during training sessions.

The atmosphere around the squad has reportedly become even more tense due to rumours of strained relations between Mbappe and members of the coaching staff linked to Alvaro Arbeloa, as well as suggestions of an internal power struggle involving Vinicius Junior. Some figures within the dressing room are said to be unhappy with the special status afforded to the French forward and believe his commitment has not matched the privileges he receives.

Despite the scale of the petition, it carries no official authority and cannot directly influence club president Florentino Perez. However, the campaign has become a significant public show of dissatisfaction during a turbulent period for the club.

Mbappe has nevertheless enjoyed remarkable numbers on the pitch this season, scoring 41 goals and providing six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Idman.Biz
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