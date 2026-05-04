Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster

A training session at Santos FC was overshadowed by a heated incident involving Neymar and a young academy player known as Robinho Jr.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, tensions escalated after the youngster dribbled past Neymar with a trick during training. The experienced forward reportedly took the move as a sign of disrespect and warned the player to be more cautious, which quickly led to a verbal altercation.

Witnesses claim the situation intensified, with pushing between the two players and allegations that Neymar struck the youngster. Reports also suggest the Brazil international, struggling to contain his frustration, made a physical challenge that brought the young player to the ground. Representatives of the academy player are said to have lodged a complaint with the club’s management following the incident.

The episode highlights the pressure and hierarchy often present in elite training environments, particularly when established stars interact with emerging talents. Incidents of this nature, while rare, can reflect the competitive intensity within top-level squads.

Neymar has since apologised to the youngster, and sources indicate that the situation has been resolved internally, with the club keen to move forward without further escalation.